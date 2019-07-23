Discover +3.0% as Q2 Direct Banking profit rises 12%

Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) jumps 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 EPS of $2.32 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.11 and increases from $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

Direct Banking pretax income of $941M increased 12% from $837M in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher net interest income and partly offset by an increase in provision for loan losses and higher operating expenses.