American Vanguard cuts full-year revenue view; Q2 sales below consensus

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) says recent prolonged rain, cold and flooding throughout the U.S. has hurt Q2 financial performance, expecting net sales will exceed the year-ago quarter but coming in ~10% below analyst consensus estimates and EPS will equal roughly half the current consensus.

For the full year, AVD lowers revenue guidance to ~$500M from $510M-$530M previously and below $510M consensus.

But AVD says it expects a strong performance in H2, led by domestic sales of soil fumigants on high-value crops, cotton harvest products, mosquito control solutions and a broad array of offerings in Central America and Brazil.