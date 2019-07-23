U.S. crude supply fell 10.9M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 10.96M barrels of oil for the week ending July 19, following a 1.4M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.43M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 1.42M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 450K barrels.

WTI crude futures ticked higher after the report to $57.06/bbl after settling at $56.77.

