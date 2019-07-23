Health Trust of America guidance narrows, in-line with consensus

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) narrows its 2019 normalized FFO per share guidance range to $1.63-$1.65 from its previous view of $1.62-$1.67.

Compares with consensus estimate of $1.64.

Outlook for same-property cash NOI stays at 2.0%-3.0%.

HTA rises 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q2 FFO per share of 40 cents was unchanged from a year ago; normalized FFO per share of 41 cents was also the same as a year ago; consensus estimate of 41 cents.

Total revenue of $171.6M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $171.4M and fell from $173.2M a year ago.

Q2 same-property cash net operating income increased 2.9%.

Portfolio had a leased rate of 91.6% by gross leasable area and an occupancy rate of 90.6% by GLA for Q2.

Conference call on July 24 at 12:00 PM ET.

