Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15%

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) soars 15% after Q2 beats with 7% Y/Y revenue growth with Q3 guidance with upside EPS from $0.64 to $0.74 (consensus: $0.63) and revenue from $540M to $580M, which beats the $541.4M consensus at the midpoint.

Management attributes the Q2 strength to better-than-expected results in semiconductor test as 5G infrastructure, networking, and memory test spending offset continuing weakness in auto and industrial devices.

Q2 revenue included $375M in Semiconductor Test (+4% Y/Y), $75M in Industrial Automation (+20%), $73M in System Test, and $41M in Wireless Test.

Earnings call starts tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.