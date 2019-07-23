More on Superior Energy Services Q2 results

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) down 1.9% AH as Q2 earnings came in below expectations.

US land revenues were lower sequentially as the Company elected to operate fewer pressure pumping fleets in West Texas.

Drilling products and production services segments were more resilient despite a declining rig count and the U.S. land market continued to remain challenged from a competitive perspective.

Increased completion tools & hydraulic workover and snubbing activity resulted in a 20% increase in total U.S. offshore revenue.

Revenues declined 19% Y/Y to $436M and reported wider operating loss of $38.7M as compared to $2.1M last year; net loss expanded from $25M to $71M.

Reported EBITDA of $69M down from ~$96M last year.

The company completed divestiture of drilling rig service line and received $74M in cash proceeds.

