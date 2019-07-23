Chubb Q2 EPS beats as net premiums rise Y/Y

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q2 core operating EPS of $2.60 exceeds the consensus estimate of $2.56 but falls from $2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Property & Casualty combined ratio was 90.1% vs. 88.4% in the year-ago quarter; net premiums written increased 4.2% Y/Y to $7.76B; up 6.0% in constant dollars.

Global P&C (excluding agriculture) combined ratio of 90.1% vs. 88.4% a year ago; net premiums written rose 3.3%, or 5.3% in constant dollars, to $7.30B.

North America Agriculture Insurance combined ratio of 90.1% vs. 87.9%; net premiums written of $466M rose 20% Y/Y.

Total after-tax catastrophe losses were $221M vs. $173M in the year-ago period.

Net investment income was $859M pretax and adjusted net investment income was $902M pretax.

Tangible book value per common share was $73.74 at June 30, 2019, up from $65.89 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on July 24 at 8:30 AM ET.