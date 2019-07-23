American Eagle preps for CBD product rollout

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) brand president Chad Kessler tells CNBC that he doesn't think there should be any age limit for topical CBD products.

The retailer is planning to sell CBD products in October in an exclusive partnership with Green Growth Brands.

"We know that not everybody’s going to be excited about it, but we do intend to do a lot of education to ease the concerns that parents or customers might have," states Kessler on possible questions of the AEO strategy.