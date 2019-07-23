Seattle Genetics -2.6% on 6M-share offering

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is 2.6% lower after filing to offer 6M shares of common stock.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 900,000 additional shares to cover overallotments.

The shares will be offered at $69-$72 each, Bloomberg reports, or a discount of 5.2%-9.2% from today's close.

Net proceeds are estimated at $435.3M (or $500.7M if option is exercised in full); they'll go to fund ongoing commercialization of Adcetris in the U.S. and Canada, to prep for a potential commercial launch of enfortumab vedotin (if FDA approved) and to fund R&D on Adcetris and its pipeline.