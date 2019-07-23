Tesla's Model S sales decline in California as Model 3 gains - WSJ

Sales of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) high-end Model S sedan have taken a big hit in California, as the company leans more heavily on selling the lower-priced Model 3 compact car, WSJ reports, citing data from research firm Dominion Enterprises.

California is a strong indicator of demand as TSLA's largest U.S. market, representing 40% of Model S registrations nationwide last year, and registrations of new Model S sedans in California plunged 54% to 1,205 during Q2, according to Dominion.

Registrations of the Model X sport utility vehicle also reportedly fell by ~40% in California during Q2, while Model 3 registrations nearly doubled in the state to 16,372.

A continued sales decline of the older, higher-end vehicles and increased dependence on sales of the smaller Model 3 - which starts at ~$35K, less than half the price of the most basic Model S - would threaten the underpinning of TSLA's business model.

TSLA's Q2 earnings report tomorrow could shed light on the erosion of high-end automotive sales and how it is affecting sales and profits; the company does not break out its sales by state.