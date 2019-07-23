Chevron's Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors - Reuters

The Trump administration is split over whether to renew a license this week for Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) operations in Venezuela, with Secretary of State Pompeo supporting a renewal and others opposing it, Reuters reports.

CVX is operating under a six-month U.S. Treasury Department license that expires on July 27 which has allowed the company to maintain its four joint ventures in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions on the PdVSA state oil company.

One side, led by Pompeo, is said to believe that having a U.S. beachhead in Venezuela would help speed an economic recovery if the Maduro government falls; the other side, led by national security advisor Bolton, opposes renewal as part of keeping maximum pressure on Maduro.

The two sides could split the difference, renewing the license for up to three months rather than the original six, according to the report.

If CVX is forced to leave Venezuela, its assets likely would end up in the hands of Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF).