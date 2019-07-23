WeWork accelerating IPO plans to September - WSJ

WeWork (VWORK) is getting a jump start on its initial public offering, looking to list in September, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That follows a boost to a loan facility that the company hopes will set up the debut.

WeWork hasn't publicly said when it will launch its offering, but the report says the company will publicly disclose its paperwork in August, setting up to start trading in September.

It's meeting with banks this week about an asset-backed loan and is expected to raise $5B-$6B, which could lessen the amount needed in the IPO, according to the report.