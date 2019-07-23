Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron's Gulf of Mexico offshore projects

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it awarded a 20-year contract to Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to provide underwater equipment and services for its offshore projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

Financial terms and other details are not disclosed, but SLB's OneSubsea equipment will be required to perform under high temperatures and pressures - in some cases up to 20K psi several thousand feet below the ocean floor.

The contract is awarded at a time when the offshore oildfield services industry is beginning to recover from the 2014 crude oil price crash that halted many projects.