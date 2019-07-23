UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business

United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) says it will start delivering packages on Sundays starting in January, following FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) announced move to seven-day delivery in a bid to control the non-stop demands of online shopping.

It is one of several additional steps UPS unveiled today to meet shipping challenges, including teaming up (I, II) with retailers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Michaels Cos. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to use as many as 12K of their stores as new drop-off points for deliveries and returns.

UPS already has thousands of drop-off points at its own stores and other small businesses such as dry cleaners, but it is expanding locations to those national chains.

UPS also announces a new drone delivery subsidiary called UPS Flight Forward and says it has applied for Federal Aviation Administration certifications needed to expand the business.

The company is set to report its latest quarterly results tomorrow.