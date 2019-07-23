Facebook CEO has certification mandate in settlement - Reuters

As part of its $5B settlement with the FTC expected tomorrow, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will agree to create a board-level committee on privacy, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to certify every three months that the company's taking good care of user privacy, Reuters reports.

But the company won't have to admit guilt as part of its settlement, according to the report.

The Washington Post reported that the FTC will say Facebook misled users about handling of phone numbers and its use of two-factor authentication. It also said the FTC will allege the company provided insufficient information about a facial recognition tool.

The settlement will still need approval from a federal judge.