Analysts trim Halliburton price targets after run-up but still say Buy

Halliburton (HAL +0.5% ) takes a breather a day after shares surged 9% following the company's Q2 results in which earnings came in ahead of consensus and revenue missed.

But analysts at J.P. Morgan, Stifel Nicolaus and RBC Capital trim their stock price targets, thinking levels may have become a bit frothy.

In lowering his price target to $30 from $32, JPM's Sean Meakim expects investors to spend Q3 fretting over many of the same questions they did in Q2, as HAL's full-year guidance on its Drilling and Evaluation business, working capital and free cash flow are increasingly dependent upon Q4 results.

HAL's U.S. outlook remains lackluster while international growth should be a tailwind for growth going forward, says Stifel's Stephen Gengaro is trimming his price target to $33 from $36.

HAL is a through-cycle core holding for large-cap energy investors given the fundamental outlook for U.S. frac and improving international market dynamics, says RBC's Kurt Hallead, cutting his target to $35 from $39 while noting the company did not provide specific guidance points for Q4.

All three analyst nevertheless maintain Buy or Outperform ratings for HAL shares.