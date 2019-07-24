Facebook to settle with SEC for $100M-plus - WSJ

Coinciding with an FTC settlement expected to be announced Wednesday, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is also expected to settle with the SEC and take on a fine of more than $100M, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's related to claims Facebook insufficiently warned investors about risks coming from developers/third parties obtaining user data without their permission, which sprang from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It also makes for a busy earnings day. Facebook is expected to report earnings per share of $1.87 on revenues of $16.49B after the market close Wednesday.