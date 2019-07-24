Dish agrees to $5B deal for Sprint/T-Mobile assets in breakthrough - Bloomberg

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has come to an agreement where it will pay $5B for wireless assets, clearing the way for approval of the $26.5B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Bloomberg reports.

That could bring an OK for the merger from the Justice Dept. as soon as Thursday.

Critically for T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), the reported deal contains provisions that Dish can't sell the assets or hand over control of the agreement to a third party for three years.

Of the $5B, Dish would pay about $1.5B for prepaid mobile businesses and $3.5B for spectrum.

And Dish will get a seven-year wholesale agreement allowing it to resell T-Mobile wireless service under its own brand, and a three-year service agreement from T-Mobile for operational support as prepaid customers move to Dish.