Lockheed to move F-35 parts sourcing to U.S.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is working to establish alternate supply sources for F-35 parts in the U.S. after the Pentagon decided last week to remove Turkey from the fighter jet program.

"We have a timeline that we're working towards... it's out through March of 2020 that we think it will all be resolved," CEO Marillyn Hewson said on a conference call.

The country previously said it plans to buy a total of 100 aircraft over the years, but following President Trump's sanctions, Turkey will not be able to buy the jets.