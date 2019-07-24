Deutsche Bank -3.5% as restructuring costs bite

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are off 3.5% premarket after reporting a €3.15B loss in the second quarter, due to a large restructuring charge that wiped out what would have been a modest profit.

"This decline is mainly due to our decision to exit substantially all of our equities sales and trading business," the bank said in a statement.

The bank’s shares have fallen more than 30% in the last 12 months, hit by a host of scandals relating to historical anti-money laundering failures.