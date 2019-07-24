Boris Johnson to appoint Brexit team

Boris Johnson will formally take office today, unveiling the names of his Cabinet and the team he has tasked with delivering Brexit.

Investors are particularly interested to see who will be handed the top jobs such as finance minister, foreign secretary and Brexit minister.

Johnson has pledged to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU before Oct. 31, but if the bloc refuses, he has promised to leave without a deal on Halloween.

FTSE 100 -0.8% ; Sterling +0.1% to $1.2453.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP