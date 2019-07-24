Futures slip as DOJ looks at Big Tech

Shares of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google were hit after the close on Tuesday, all falling over 1%, as the DOJ followed Attorney General William Barr's interest in launching a broad antitrust investigation into Big Tech.
Much of the rally on U.S. indices has been fueled by the FAANG stocks and a prolonged legal affair (as well as Netflix growth worries) could erode some of that sentiment.
Nasdaq futures are off by 0.7% on the news, ahead of today's quarterly report from Facebook, and Q2 results from Amazon and Alphabet on Thursday. Dow and S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% ahead of the open.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox