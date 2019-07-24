Integra LifeSciences beats Q2 consensus

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Q2 results: Revenues: $383.6M (+4.8%); Codman Specialty Surgical: $249.3M (+4.1%); Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies: $134.4M (+6.1%).
Net Income: $29.7M (+160.5%); EPS: $0.34 (+142.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $63.4M (+25.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.73 (+21.7%); CF Ops: $78M (+0.4%).
2019 Guidance: Revenue: $1.515B - 1.525B (unch); GAAP Net Income: $127M - 133M; EPS: $1.46 - 1.53 (unch); non-GAAP Net Income: $235M - 240M; non-GAAP EPS: $2.70 - 2.75 from $2.65 - 2.72 (unch).
Previously: Integra LifeSciences Holdings EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 24)
