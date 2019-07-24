Daimler pledges cost cuts, PSA profit jumps

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) said it would intensify cost cuts after reporting a €1.56B loss before interest and taxes in the second quarter due to legal risks for diesel-related issues and the cost of replacing Takata airbags.

French peer PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) still managed to turn a profit in that period despite a weaker outlook for car sales. Recurring operating income at the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars rose 10.6% to €3.34B, lifting its operating margin to a new record of 8.7% in January-June.