Revenue and EPS up 7% for Six Flags in Q2
Jul. 24, 2019 6:19 AM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)SIXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) reports revenue rose 7% in Q2, primarily driven by a 8% increase in attendance to 10.5M guests and a 14% increase in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue.
- Revenue break-up: Park admissions: $252.51M (+5%); Park food, merchandise and other: $191.66M (+8.9%); Sponsorship, licensing and accommodations: $33.05M (+14.4%).
- The company's Active Pass Base increased 2% Y/Y.
- Total guest spending per capita fell 1% to $42.27 per visitor.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.5% to $179.86M.
- SIX +0.87% premarket.
- Previously: Six Flags EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 24)