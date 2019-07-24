Revenue and EPS up 7% for Six Flags in Q2

  • Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) reports revenue rose 7% in Q2, primarily driven by a 8% increase in attendance to 10.5M guests and a 14% increase in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue.
  • Revenue break-up: Park admissions: $252.51M (+5%); Park food, merchandise and other: $191.66M (+8.9%); Sponsorship, licensing and accommodations: $33.05M (+14.4%).
  • The company's Active Pass Base increased 2% Y/Y.
  • Total guest spending per capita fell 1% to $42.27 per visitor.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.5% to $179.86M.
  • SIX +0.87% premarket.
  • Previously: Six Flags EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 24)
