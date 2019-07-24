Hilton Worldwide on watch after light guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

RevPAR was up 1.4% during the quarter vs. +1.5% anticipated.

The hotel company churned up EBITDA of $618M (+11% Y/Y) vs. $599M consensus.

CEO update: "We continued to experience meaningful market share gains during the quarter with increases across all brands and regions, further growing our industry-leading RevPAR index premium. As we look to the remainder of the year, we think we are well-positioned to continue driving growth ahead of the industry."

Looking ahead, Hilton expects full-year EPS of $3.78 to $3.85 vs. $3.74 to $3.84 prior and $3.87 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.28B to $2.31B is anticipated for the full year vs. $2.30B consensus.

Shares of HLT are down 0.61% premarket to $94.54 on very light early volume.

