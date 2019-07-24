Tupperware expects weak sales trends to continue

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is on watch after missing estimates with its Q2 report.

Sales were down 7% during the quarter when foreign currency swings are backed out. Tupperware says its business fell short of expectations in some markets as geopolitical concerns and lower consumer spending headwinds were seen in two key markets.

Adjusted net income during the quarter was $47.7M vs. $55.5M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Tupperware sees sales in Europe, Asia Pacific and South America sales down 5% to 8%. Sales in North America are expected to drop 8% to 10%. Segment profit return on sales are forecast to be 130 basis points to 150 basis points below last year. EPS of $3.45 to $3.60 is seen vs. $4.03 to $4.14 prior and $3.97 consensus.

