Lithia Motors beat estimates in Q2

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales rose 5.8% in Q2.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: +0.2%; Used vehicle retail: +12.3%; Finance and insurance: +14%; Service, body and parts: +9.7%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.71B (-1.1%); Used vehicle retail: $888.3M (+10.5%);Used vehicle wholesale: $81.7M (-4.2%); Finance and insurance: $129M (+12.7%); Service, body and parts: $335.5M (+7.7%); Fleet and other: $79.8M (+46.7%).

Gross margin rate grew 40 bps 15.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +10 bps to 10.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 20 bps 3.9%.

Total retail units sold +0.7% Y/Y to 88,752 units.

