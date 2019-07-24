AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses

AT&T (NYSE:T) reports in-line Q2 results and raises its FY FCF outlook to around $28B. The company reiterates the rest of its FY view with low single-digit EPS growth and a dividend payout ratio in the 50% range.

DirecTV Now shed 168K subscribers in the quarter. Pay TV lost 778K across the verticals.

Q2 wireless postpaid net adds were down 154K versus the -40,250 consensus estimate.

Postpaid churn was 1.08% (consensus: 1.06%) with a postpaid phone churn of 0.86%.

U.S. video net adds were -946K compared to the -586,100 estimate.

Broadband net adds were down 34K instead of gaining 76K like analysts expected.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 13% Y/Y to $15.04B. The wireless EBITDA margin was 56.1% (consensus: 44.1%).

FCF totaled $8.81B.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.