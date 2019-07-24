AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses

AT&T (NYSE:T) reports in-line Q2 results and raises its FY FCF outlook to around $28B. The company reiterates the rest of its FY view with low single-digit EPS growth and a dividend payout ratio in the 50% range.
DirecTV Now shed 168K subscribers in the quarter. Pay TV lost 778K across the verticals.
Q2 wireless postpaid net adds were down 154K versus the -40,250 consensus estimate.
Postpaid churn was 1.08% (consensus: 1.06%) with a postpaid phone churn of 0.86%.
U.S. video net adds were -946K compared to the -586,100 estimate.
Broadband net adds were down 34K instead of gaining 76K like analysts expected.
Adjusted EBITDA was up 13% Y/Y to $15.04B. The wireless EBITDA margin was 56.1% (consensus: 44.1%).
FCF totaled $8.81B.
Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.
Now read: AT&T: Maximum Failure »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox