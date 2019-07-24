Record profit all around at UPS

UPS (NYSE:UPS) trades higher after skipping past estimates with both lines of its Q2 report.

The company says it achieved record profit growth in all segments as transformation initiatives led to greater efficiency.

Revenue was up 3.4% to $18B and operating profit rose 6.3%. Increased demand for air services from customers in healthcare and retail paced the gains in the U.S. domestic segment. U.S. daily volume rose over 7% and next day air volume was up over 30%.

Looking ahead, UPS expects full-year EPS of $7.45 to $7.75 vs. $7.45 consensus. Adjusted free cash flow for the full year is anticipated to be $3.5B to $4.0B.