Anthem down 2% despite Q2 beat and raised guidance

Anthem (ANTM) Q2 results: Revenues: $25,466M (+11.0%); Commercial & Specialty Business: $9,417M (+4.0%); Government Business: $15,538M (+14.1%); Other: $794M (+126.9%).

Total Medical Membership: 40.9M (+3.3% Y/Y); Self-Funded Medical Membership: 25.4M (+0.7%); Fully-Insured Medical Membership: 15.4M (+7.7%)

Net Income: $1,139M (+8.1%); EPS: $4.36 (+9.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,211M (+7.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.64 (+9.2%); CF Ops: $3,067M (+11.2%).

2019 Guidance: Operating Revenue: ~$102B from ~$100B; GAAP EPS: >$18.34 from >$18.27; Non-GAAP EPS: >$19.30 from >$19.20; Cash Flow Ops: >$5.2B (unch); Medical membership: 41M - 41.3M from 40.9M - 41.3M.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

Previously: Anthem EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 24)