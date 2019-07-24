Eagle Bulk Shipping to offer notes to raise funds for new vessels

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announces a $100M convertible note offering in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

The notes will mature on August 1, 2024 and may be converted at the holder’s option into cash, shares or a combination of cash and shares at the company’s election.

Eagle Bulk intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of the aggregate purchase price of up to six modern high-specification Ultramax vessels and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

EGLE -1.64% premarket to $5.40.

Source: Press Release