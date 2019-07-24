Iron ore miners slide as Vale approved to resume mining at Vargem Grande

Major global miners are sharply lower in London trade as Chinese iron ore prices fall nearly 5% after Vale (NYSE:VALE) won approval to resume some processing operations at its Vargem Grande complex in Brazil; BHP -3.4% , RIO -2.6% , VALE -1.4% U.S. pre-market.

Liberum also downgraded all three stocks to Hold from Buy, citing rising inventories of steel, stalled iron ore port deliveries, declining Chinese steel mill profits and accelerated scrap steel supply.

Vale says the approval by Brazil regulators should add 5M metric tons to annual production, and the company reaffirms its full-year guidance for iron ore and pellets sales.

The partial restart of Vargem Grande will add to the supply of Brazilian blended fines, which is among the best-selling medium grade ores in the Chinese market.

Vale was ordered to halt operations at Vargem Grande in February to guarantee the stability of its dams, following January's deadly tailings dam burst.

The most actively traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, fell as much as 4.7% to 842 yuan/mt before closing 2.7% lower at 860 yuan/mt.

Other relevant tickers include OTC:ANFGF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY