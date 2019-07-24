Intra-Cellular up 9% premarket on Ad Com update for lumateperone

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is up 9% premarket on light volume following its explanation of why the FDA advisory committee canceled its meeting to review and discuss its lumateperone application for schizophrenia.

It says it recently provided additional nonclinical data per the review team's request. The time required to review the information will extend beyond the July 31 meeting date. It also may impact the September 27 PDUFA target.

The company plans to meet with the agency shortly and will provide an update afterward.