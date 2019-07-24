Leadership moves at Santander Consumer USA, Santander US

Jul. 24, 2019 7:30 AM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)SCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) names Fahmi Karam CFO, effective Sept. 16, 2019, succeeding Juan Carlos Alvarez, who will become Santander US and Santander Bank N.A. CFO at that time.
  • Karam is currently head of SC's pricing and analytics.
  • Shawn Allgood, currently executive vice president at Chrysler Capital, succeeds Richard Morrin as head of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships, effective immediately.
  • Morrin resigned to assume a CEO role at a privately held company outside of the auto finance industry.
  • Timothy Wennes will become president and CEO of Santander Bank, effective Sept. 16; he joins SBNA from MUFG Union Bank.
