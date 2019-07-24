Silgan Holdings announces rise in volume in Q2
Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN)
- Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) reports revenue rose 3.2% in Q2, as a result of higher net sales in the metal container business.
- Metal containers business net sales increased 9.7% to $575.6M, primarily the result of the pass through of higher raw material and other manufacturing costs and higher unit volumes of approximately 6%.
- Closure business net sales fell 4.1% to $363.4M.
- Plastic container business net sales decreased 0.8% to $154.2M.
- Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 16.8%.
- Operating margin rate slipped 350 bps to 6.3%.
- The company expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.73 to $0.78 and FY2019 EPS of $2.10 to $2.20.
- SLGN -0.02% premarket.
