Wix -3% after cutting FY view

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) shares drop 3.3% after Q2 beats that came with in-line Q3 guidance and a trimmed FY19 view.

The Q3 outlook sees revenue of $196-198M versus the $196.23M consensus. FY19 revenue drops from $761-765M to $758-763M compared to the $762.02M estimate.

In Q2, cash from operations grew 36% Y/Y to $37.2M and FCF was up 29% Y/Y to $30.8M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 76% compared to 80% in last year's quarter.

Wix added 132K net premium subscriptions (+17% Y/Y), bringing the total to 4.3M. The number of registered users grew 18% Y/Y to 154M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.