Nasdaq slides 2.2% as Q2 revenue misses

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.22 exceeds the average analyst estimate by $1.20 and increased from $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $623M falls short of the consensus estimate of $629.1M; compares with $615M in the year-ago quarter.

Nasdaq falls 2.2% in premarket trading.

Sees 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses of $1.295B-$1.320B vs. guidance of $1.29B-$1.33B issued in April.

Boosts lower end of expected 2019 tax rate range to 26% from 25%; the upper end of the range remains the same at 27%.

Q2 Market Services revenue of $227M fell 4% Y/Y

Q2 Corporate Services revenue of $123M, up 3% Y/Y.

Q2 Information Services revenue of $194M, up 11% Y/Y.

Q2 Market Technology revenue of $79M, up 30% Y/Y.

Previously: NASDAQ EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 24)