Eagle Point Income Company prices initial public offering

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE:EIC) has priced its initial public offering of 1.2M shares of common stock at $19.89 per share, which will result in net proceeds of ~$23.1M.

Underwriters over-allotment in an additional 180K shares.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of its common stock to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes.

Shares of the Company’s common stock are expected to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under and the offering is expected to close on July 26.