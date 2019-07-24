Brink's +5% after earnings shine

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports adjusted EBITDA of $133.6M in Q2 to top the consensus estimate of $130.0M.

Organic sales were up 8% during the quarter and acquisitions contributed 12 points of growth, while foreign currency swings lopped off nine percentage points of growth.

CEO update: "Our strong second-quarter non-GAAP results include a 17% increase in operating profit, as continued profit momentum led by the U.S. and Mexico more than offset currency headwinds in Argentina, expenses related to Strategy 2.0 investment, and higher non-cash share-based compensation."

Looking ahead, the company reaffirms guidance for revenue of around $3.75B vs. $3.74B consensus and EPS of $4.10 to $4.30 vs. $4.23 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to fall in a range of $590M to $610M.

Shares of BCO are up 4.99% premarket to $92.76.

