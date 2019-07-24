FDA suspends enrollment in Phase 1 study of Regulus' RGLS4326; shares down 25% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is down 25% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its multiple ascending-dose (MAD) Phase 1 study of RGLS4326 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease citing the need for additional nonclinical data.

The company voluntarily paused the program after noting "unexpected findings" in a mouse toxicity study that was being conducted in parallel with the Phase 1.

Before the Phase 1 can resume, the company must submit final reports from toxicity studies in mice and non-human primates plus related analyses to ensure that Phase 1 participants can be safely dosed. The additional data will be generated over the next several quarters so the resumption of the Phase 1 won't happen until sometime in 2020.

In the meantime, the company can proceed with additional single ascending dose studies. An earlier study showed that that first dose level in the MAD trial was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

A partial clinical hold means that enrollment has been suspended but current study participants may continue receiving treatment.