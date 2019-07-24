T. Rowe Price Q2 EPS beats, net flows positive

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.03 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.88 and increased from $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $1.395B compares with the consensus estimate of $1.39B and rose 3.7% Y/Y from $1.345B.

Q2 net client inflows of $2.5B.

TROW rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

Assets under management of $1.125T at Q2-end, up 7.7% Y/Y.

"We were pleased that net flows were once again positive in all regions. Q2 was particularly strong for our multi-asset franchise and U.S. Intermediaries channel," said President and CEO William J. Stromberg.

Investment advisory revenue earned in Q2 from the firm's U.S. mutual funds were $860.7M, up 1.6% Y/Y; average AUM in these funds increased 2.2% to $638.5B in Q2.

Investment advisory revenue from subadvised and separate accounts as well as other investment products rose 11% to $409.5M Y/Y; average AUM for these products increased 12% to $461.3B in Q2.

