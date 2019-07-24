Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain

Core operating loss of ($5.82) per share vs. earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The results reflected a previously announced 737 MAX charge (which reduced revenue by $5.6B and earnings by $8.74 per share) as well as lower 737 deliveries partially offset by higher defense and services volume.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -54%; Defense, Space & Security +8%; Global Services +11%.

Commercial Airplanes delivered 90 airplanes, including 42 787s, two 777 freighters for DHL and six 767 freighters for FedEx. Backlog of more than 5,500 commercial airplanes valued at $390B.

Operating cash flow of ($0.6B); paid $1.2B in dividends; Cash and marketable securities of $9.6B provide strong liquidity.

Due to the uncertainty of the timing and conditions surrounding return to service of the 737 MAX fleet, new guidance will be issued at a future date.

BA -0.8% premarket

Q2 results