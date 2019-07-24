GlaxoSmithKline Q1 top-line up 7%; 2019 guidance raised

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Q2 results (£): Revenues: 7,809M (+6.8%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,307M (+1.8%); Vaccines: 1,585M (+26.5%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,917M (+4.9%).

Key product sales: Shingrix: $386M (+131.1%); Ellipta: $557M (+9.4%); Bexsero: $156M (+25.8%); Nucala: $195M (+38.3%).

Net Income: 964M (+118.6%); EPS: 0.195 (+122.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,509M (+9.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.305 (+10.7%); CF Ops: 1,389M (+2.0%).

2019 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS to decline in the range of (3%) to (5%) from (5%) to (9%) at CER.

Previously: GlaxoSmithKline EPS misses by £0.19, beats on revenue (July 24)