IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury

In a statement, IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Chairman, President & CEO Jonathan Ayers says he suffered a severe spinal cord injury when he crashed while cycling about a month ago.

He is currently rehabbing at a "world-class" center in a process expected to take three-to-five months. At present, he has limited arm and wrist movement/sensory and no mobility in his legs, torso and fingers.

He reiterates his utmost confidence in the company's executive team, including interim President & CEO Jay Mazelsky, and thanks everyone for their support.