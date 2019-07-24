Petrobras may raise $2.5B in privatization of fuel distribution unit

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it may raise as much as 9.6B reais ($2.5B) in the privatization of its BR Distribuidora fuel distribution unit.

In an offering priced late yesterday, shares were sold at 24.50 reais each, allowing the oil company to immediately raise 8.5B reais.

The sale of the base offering and additional allotment would reduce PBR's stake in the unit to 41.25%, and a full divestment of the supplementary allotment over the next few weeks would cut the company's stake to 37.5%.

BR Distribuidora owns 17.7% of all the gas stations in Brazil.