Northern Trust Q2 net income flat Y/Y, but EPS rises

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q2 EPS of $1.75 beats the consensus estimate of $1.68 and improved from $1.48 in Q1 and $1.68 in Q2 2018.

“Net income was flat versus the prior-year quarter and improved 12% on a sequential-quarter basis, as revenue grew 2% and expense declined by 2%," said Chairman and CEO Michael O'Grady.

Q2 net income of $389.4M compares with $347.1M in Q1 and $390.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income (FTE) of $425.1M fell 1% Q/Q, rose 1% Y/Y; net interest margin (FTE) of 1.61% improved from 1.58% in Q1 and 1.48% in Q2 2018.

Assets under custody/administration of $11.3T rose 4% from March 31, 2019.

Assets under custody of $8.52T, up 4% from March 31, 2019.

Assets under management of $1.18T increased 2% from Q1-end.

Return on average common equity of 15.9% improved from 14.0% in Q1, but fell from 16.5% in Q2 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Northern Trust EPS beats by $0.08, revenue in-line (July 24)