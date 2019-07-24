Caterpillar -3.7% on Q2 miss, sees lower end of guidance

Adjusted Q2 profit per share of $2.83, compared with $2.82 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Construction Industries +5%; Resource Industries +11%; Energy & Transportation -4%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation +3%.

The full-year profit per share outlook range was maintained at $12.06 to $13.06 (or $11.75-$12.75 excluding the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit), but the company expects to be at the lower end of the outlook range.

CAT -3.7% premarket. Peers are also falling on the news, including Deere (DE -1.4% ), AGCO (AGCO -0.8% ) and Oshkosh (OSK -0.4% )

Q2 results