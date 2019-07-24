Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) trades lower after missing estimates, due largely to revenue from the intermodal segment that came in below expectations ($701M vs. $722M).

Carloads fell 4% during the quarter, driven lower by a 6% drop in the coal segment and 4% decline in intermodal.

Revenue per carload was up 5%.

Norfolk reports an operating ratio for the quarter of 63.6%, which while a record for the second quarter, missed the consensus estimate of 62.3%.

Shares of Norfolk Southern are down 4.90% premarket to $187.00.

Previously: Norfolk Southern EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 24)