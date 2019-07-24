Santander Consumer USA Q2 auto originations rise 5%

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Q2 EPS of $1.05 exceeds the average analyst estimate of 92 cents and rose from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total auto originations of $8.4B, up 5%.

Core retail auto loan originations of $2.4B, down 7%.

Chrysler Capital loan originations of $3.5B, up 25%.

Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.5B, down 4%.

Q2 net interest margin 10.1% vs. 10.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Net charge-off ratio of 6.4% vs. 6.0% in the year-ago period.

Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment at end of period was 4.7% vs. 4.5% at the end of Q2 2018.

Return on average equity 20.3% vs. 19.5% a year ago.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Santander Consumer EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (July 24)